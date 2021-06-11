Taiwan taxi drivers find work in delivery amid level 3 epidemic

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Department of Transportation (北市交通局) announced that it will requisite vehicles owned by the Taxi Transportation Service (計程車客運業) to assist with delivering packages and take-out meals.

The delivery fees would be determined by the taxi drivers and cooperating businesses.

This was a response to the extension of the level three epidemic warning until June 28, which will negatively impact the transportation and restaurant industry.

Taxi drivers are only receiving 1 percent to 20 percent of their regular revenues, while people are also prohibited from dining in restaurants.

With fewer people leaving their houses, there has been a larger demand for delivery services.

A shortage of people and cars from the freight industry, however, result in delays and difficulties for people purchasing groceries.

Therefore, through cooperation, the Department of Transportation hopes to help Taxi drivers and restaurant owners find work while making deliveries more efficient and reliable.