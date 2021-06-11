Sam Mewis scores in U.S. women's 1-0 win over Portugal

HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Mewis scored in the 76th minute and the U.S. national team beat Portugal 1-0 in the Summer Series on Thursday night.

The U.S. women are undefeated in 40 straight matches, the third longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 54 games on American soil.

The lineup included nine players who started in the World Cup final. Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath were not available because of injury.

The Americans were surprisingly scoreless until Mewis broke through with her header. It was her 22nd international goal.

Carli Lloyd appeared to score a short time later on a rebound off a free kick but it was ruled offside.

The United States has faced Portugal nine previous times, winning all of the meetings.

Jamaica won the opening match of the Summer Series, 1-0 over Nigeria earlier Thursday.

The United States plays Jamaica on Sunday, following a match between Nigeria and Portugal. The U.S. team is using the Summer Series to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

___

