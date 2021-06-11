Level 3 epidemic warning may not be lifted soon: Chen Shih-chung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Friday, during a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, that “we are not currently under any condition” to lift the level three epidemic warning.

This is following the announcement of the extension of the level three epidemic warning to June 28.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) asked if it’s possible that the level three warning would be extended until October, as 60% of the population was estimated to already be vaccinated by then.

Chen believes that the extension until October may not be necessary as long as people continue to practice epidemic prevention procedures.

He explained that as the recent outbreak in Taiwan continues to be prevalent, the government will continue to keep a close watch on the situation.

When asked about traveling abroad with certain vaccines, the health minister further explained that certain vaccines won’t affect whether or not you are able to travel, but the methods of quarantine after traveling.