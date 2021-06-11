下巴也要裝飾才夠吸睛？德國推出這飾品讓網友傻眼 | German company launches jewerly line to accessorize your chin

【看CP學英文】一間德國飾品公司為顧客找到臉上新的可裝飾部位，該公司近期推出一個下巴系列飾品，使配戴者能達到令他人「瞠目結舌」的效果。

A German company has found yet another part for you to accessorize and recently launched a line of jewelry for your chin to make wearers “jaw-droppingly” gorgeous.

根據MYL Berlin公司所述，這些設計複雜的金屬配件可以在不打舌洞的情況下配戴，飾品會以兩個小勾子固定在顧客的下唇上呈現完美的下巴吊飾。

According to the company, MYL Berlin, the various pieces of intricately designed metal jewelry can be worn without any need for piercing and attaches to the person’s lower lip with two hooks.

綜合外媒報導，這是MYL Berlin Mundstück 系列的飾品。他們主打這個裝飾非常舒適，方便配戴到連吃飯都不用拿掉。

Foreign media reports that the accessory from its “Mundstück” jewelry line is seemingly deemed quite comfortable, and doesn’t require the wearer to remove it, even when eating.

MYL Berlin在IG貼文上表示 ，「它不會觸碰或磨到你的牙齒，也不會緊到讓你的皮膚趕到不適」。

“It doesn’t touch or scratch your teeth, nor does it fit so tightly that it rubs your skin,” an Instagram post on the MYL Berlin page stated.

另外，它也不會影響佩戴者講話的方式，網站上更是點出這個「時尚又大膽」的裝飾會襯托出客人的下巴和下唇。

In addition, it also doesn’t seem to impede a person’s speech when they wear it, and its website also states that the “chic and daring” piece will complement the wearer’s chin and lower lip as well.

這一系列的下巴飾品全都為不鏽鋼製成的，有三種不同的款式，分別提供三種顏色可以選：黑色、金色或銀色。

The Mundstück are all made of stainless steel and comes in three different styles, all of which come in 3 colors: black, gold or silver.

對於那些想讓笑容看起來更燦爛的顧客，下巴飾品Mundstück 1 要價為新台幣3,868元，而較大一號的Mundstück 2 要價新台幣4,709元，最小的Mundstück 3則為新台幣2,657元。

For those looking to brighten up their smile, a Mundstück 1 is priced at $115 euros (NT$3,868), the slightly larger Mundstück 2 is at $140 euros (NT$4,709) and the Mundstück 3 is at $79 euros (NT$2,657).