日本奇特行業出租「胖子」老闆曝背後超正面原因 | Japanese business offers unique service using overweight talents

【看CP學英文】日本一間奇特的公司DEBUcari近期推出了一個新的服務，以一小時新台幣500元的訂價出租「胖子」。

Japanese company DEBUcari is offering a unique service that lets you rent “fat people” for 2000 yen (NT$500) per hour.

此公司為Bliss先生所創，同時為大尺碼服飾店Qzilla創辦人的他表示DEBUcari是要強調不管體型大小，每個人都很美。他不把「肥胖」作為一個貶抑詞，而是將它視為一個正面的用語。

Operated by Mr. Bliss, the founder of the plus-size fashion brand Qzilla, DEBUcari places great emphasis on body positivity. Instead of using fat as a derogatory term, they consider it to be positive and empowering.

這間公司創立來自Bliss先生為他的服飾品牌尋找大尺碼模特時得到的靈感。

Mr. Bliss came up with the idea of DEBUcari after struggling to find plus-size models for his clothing brand.

2017年，他決定開始為體型較大的人創建一個人才招募機構。2021年四月，DEBUcari宣布，將開始向需要他們服務的公司或個人出租這些大尺碼模特兒的才能。

He decided to start a talent agency for overweight individuals back in 2017. During April of this year, DEBUcari announced that they will start renting their talents to companies or individuals in need of their services.

他們所提供的服務因人而異，但一些受歡迎的服務包括當廣告模特兒、幫忙清潔、作為諮詢或陪伴對象等等。

The services that are provided depend on each individual talent, but some popular services include modeling for commercials, cleaning, consulting, accompanying and more.

然而公司也硬性規定，他人不能為約會目的或以從事非法或不適當的活動雇用這些人才。

Talents can not be rented for dating purposes or for illegal or inappropriate activities.

想要成為DEBUcari的一員，首先需要對自己稍大的體型感到有自信和驕傲。他們需要已滿20歲同時體重需要為100公斤以上。

In order to register as a talent, individuals have to be confident and proud of their body size. They also have to be at least 20 years of age, and over 100 kg in weight.

公司也清楚表明，新台幣500元的費用會全部為大尺碼人才所有，而DEBUcari只從企業或客戶那裡賺取協商傭金。

The company has stated that the entire 2,000 yen fee goes to the talents themselves, while Debucari only earns a negotiated commission from corporate clients.

有關各個大尺碼人才的資訊皆可以在他們的官網上看見，其中包括他們的體重、身高、可「出租」的時間、地點和服務。

Information about individual talents can be found on their website, including their specific weight, height, available times, locations, and services.