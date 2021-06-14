Father’s Day gifts that celebrate interests old and new

After a pandemic year in which the shape of work and play were transformed, Father’s Day gifts can embrace comforting old favorites or celebrate exciting new interests.

Here’s a selection of high- and low-tech goodies for an epic dad’s day, from a personalized-song service to some souped-up Lego models.

FOOD AND DRINK

Interest in home brewing has been growing, according to San Francisco-based market research firm Grand View Research. With starter kits from Brooklyn Brew, you select a variety — IPA, porter, ale, stout, among others — and along with the ingredients you’ll get 10 bottles, 50 caps and a capping tool. ($85) The starter brewing set includes pot, strainer, spoons, funnels and siphon. ($175)

Northern Brewer’s siphonless fermenter simplifies the process with how-to videos as well. ($199.95 and up).

If dad prefers his beer without the kick, Brew Your Own magazine has the lowdown on how to make a non-alcohol version by adjusting heat and ingredients. For the flavor of hard liquor without the buzz, consider Ritual’s crafted non-alcohol version s of tequila, whiskey or gin.

To enjoy the occasional beverage and also help wildlife, consider Glenorangie’s Giraffe Tin. The Highland Scotch maker’s stills are the tallest in Scotland – as tall as a giraffe — and the collectible tin is patterned like the animal’s coat. Each purchase supports the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

You can order a set of personalized glasses at Stationery Studio; choose from a variety of sand-etched monogram styles. Or download an image of the family to CuttingEdgeBoston’s Etsy page and they’ll laser-etch it onto a glass or goblet.

Grillers might like Man Crates’ Kebab King crate, which comes with all the skewers, sauces, spices and clean-up towels needed to sear up Argentinian, Japanese and Indian kebabs. The company also offers kits for making other foods, including hot sauce, bacon, roasted coffee beans, donuts or tacos. ($29.99-179.99)

Those without a backyard grill area can still enjoy the craft with Kenyon’s City Grill’s handy griller. Or choose Ninja Foodi’s 5-in-1 device that lets you grill, bake, roast and air fry indoors.

For a gourmet restaurant experience at home, consider ordering one of Goldbelly’s special meals. Top restaurants are among the listings. The company also offers a variety of desserts from bakeries and eateries around the country.

LEARNING

Give Dad a Masterclass in something he’s been hankering to pick up. Rockers might enjoy some electric guitar lessons with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello; wine critic James Suckling talks about wine appreciation; Ron Finley takes you through gardening fundamentals.

TOY STORIES

Is dad a model man? Lego’s got a 1,087-piece Apollo 11 lunar lander kit. ($99.99) Car lovers might go for the snazzy Ferrari GTE with realistic features. ($169.99) Or perhaps the rare 1989 Batmobile model, all 3,300-plus pieces. ($249.99)

Wooden Town has a pinball roller coaster to assemble, made of laser-cut birch plywood pieces that fit together without adhesive. ($79) You’ll find buildings, boats and all sorts of steampunky-style clocks here, too.

CRAFTS AND PROJECTS

Man Crates has some fun gift boxes providing everything you’d need to make a leather belt, fishing lures or birdhouse.

If Dad discovered the joys of home improvement during the pandemic, Craftsman has a 57-piece tool kit with pliers, socket wrenches, screwdrivers and measuring tape in a sturdy case. They’ve got one for apprenticing sons and daughters, too, with eight kid-sized tools.

Ryobi’s 5-piece set of drill, hand vac, saw, sander, light, batteries and charger makes a good home handyman kit. ($149)

And Backdrop, the DTC paint company, has a nice essentials kit with three paint rollers, handles, brush painter’s tape, tray and liners, and a handy pegboard for storage. ($45)

Want to work on something together? Online site The Woodwork Place has instructions for simple projects dads and kids can make together, like salt and pepper shakers, picture frames, boxes, planters, shelves and even a pallet lamp. Or try making copper wind chimes, a fire ring or a tile-top table: the Family Handyman website has the how-to details.

ENTERTAINMENT

There’s something for everyone at a bookstore; check out your local store for books, puzzles and more.

As for TV and music, consider Phillips 4-Device Universal Remote, which offers control over multiple Amazon and Roku devices. And The Daily Edited has stylish, pebbled leather AirPod cases that can be customized with initials, name or text, in a range of fonts and colors.

Or here’s a new way to save memories: With a Qeepsake subscription, dad can answer a few questions a week and submit photos, and Qeepsake will create a soft or hardcover book at the end of the year. It’s also a nice gift for parents-to-be.

Songfinch will create a personalized song. Work with them on the style, mood and moments you’d like the tune to convey; they choose a professional artist to write and record the song, and in a week, you’ll get a personalized page from which to listen, download and share.

SPORTS

Tennis nuts can tote Slinger’s portable tennis ball launcher to the court; the bag holds 144 balls, and the five-hour battery means dad can practice his strokes as long as he wants.

For golfers, Rapsodo’s Mobile Launch Monitor app helps perfect the swing, with technique analysis and instant video to store for reference and share with fellow players.

To keep an eye on fitness, Oura’s smart ring tracks sleep patterns and other activity. Link the Oura app up with Apple Health or Google Fit.

CLOTHING

Help dad get his best night’s sleep with some sleepwear from Swiss-Swedish brand Dagsmejan. Their trademarked fabrics stay cool, and are soft, breathable and moisture-wicking.

Bill Murray fans might enjoy a pair of swim shorts from the actor’s Life Aquatic-inspired collection for his William Murray sportswear label. The trunks feature Scuba Steve, Jaguar sharks and of course the Deep Search sub.