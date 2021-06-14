Flooding damages more than 120 homes in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to assess damage caused by recent flash flooding.

Parts of central and northern Mississippi were soaked by heavy rainfall starting last week. The downpour washed out some roads, making travel dangerous.

The agency said Monday that it has received reports of damage to 121 homes, 11 businesses and 136 roads, public buildings or public utilities.

One hard-hit area was Tallahatchie County, with reports of 50 damaged homes.