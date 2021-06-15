Kaohsiung Ruifeng Night Market faces controversy for reopening business

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Kaohsiung Ruifeng Night Market (瑞豐夜市) invoked controversy online after announcing that they will reopen for business on Tuesday despite the ongoing pandemic in Taiwan.

Many social media users were concerned and disappointed by the night market’s decision.

Facebook group (瑞豐夜市吃喝玩樂) earlier posted an announcement sharing with its many followers that the night market is scheduled to reopen on June 15.

They reassured that the night market will need to follow all epidemic prevention measures, making it safe for business, and added that everyone would need to keep their masks on.

The manager of the night market Chen Yu-min (陳秝敏) also confirmed this news. She estimated that only half of the stalls will reopen on Tuesday.

One of the reasons why the night market is making this decision is due to the pandemic’s heavy toll on their business.

The night market closed businesses last month due to the spread of COVID-19 but is struggling to pay off high rents without any source of income.

They hope to receive financial support from the Kaohsiung City Government in order to remain standing. Without opening businesses, the market may be forced to shut down permanently by the end of July.

That will be a huge loss, as the Ruifeng night market has been open for nearly 24 years, and has around 400 stalls. Famous for their authentic Taiwanese street food, this night market has become one of Kaohsiung’s most popular night markets.

Director of the Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰翔) pointed out that the night market had chosen to close by itself.

The city government does not oppose its decision to reopen but emphasizes that everyone must follow epidemic prevention measures. Walking while eating will not be allowed, and everyone must keep their masks on at all times. The city government will also send relevant personnel to oversee the situation.