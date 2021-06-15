Hawaii police shoot, kill man they say fired at officers

HONOLULU (AP) — Police on the Big Island said an officer shot and killed a man who came out of a house and opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence call.

When patrol officers arrived at the Hilo home Sunday night, a man came out of the rear of the residence and opened fire on the officers, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

One officer returned fire and hit the man several times, police said.

The man was identified as Ryan Y. Santos, 34. He died at the scene, police said, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Santos fired more than 30 rounds from two different rifles, Chief Paul Ferreira said Monday. Some rounds hit four police vehicles and a neighboring home, he said.

Ferreira said in an email he anticipates releasing on Tuesday footage from the camera worn by the officer who fired, “which is the most relevant and is being reviewed first.”

Footage from the other officers’ body cameras will available as they are reviewed and redacted, he said. “The redaction involves blocking out the facial features of other family members and officers involved, also the mentioning of any officers’ names.”

This was the department’s first officer-involved shooting this year and the first fatal one since 2018, Ferreira said.

During the shooting, a 91-year-old relative of Santos appeared to go into cardiac arrest, police said. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center emergency room, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

The officers involved have been put on administrative leave and have not yet been publicly identified. The department is investigating.