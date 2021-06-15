Taiwan sees drop in local cases and virus-related deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 132 new local infections, 3 imported cases and 8 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 13,241.

The new cases reported today include 62 men and 70 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between June 1 and June 14.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 65 cases, Taipei City reported 26 cases, and Miaoli County reported 18 cases.

Also, Taoyuan City reported 12 cases, Keelung City reported 3 cases, Tainan City, Taichung City and Hualien County all listed 2 cases each, and Chiayi County and Changhua County accounted for 1 new local case, each.

Meanwhile, 8 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 3 men and 5 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 15 and June 2.

They tested positive between May 17 and June 8, and their deaths were reported between June 6 and June 12.

In addition, three imported cases from Indonesia and Peru were also reported today.

Case 13305 is an Indonesian man in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on May 8 for business.

He submitted negative test results and tested negative when his quarantine period ended in Taiwan. He was later tested again on June 13 for work purposes and the infection was confirmed today.

So far, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

On the other hand, cases 13332 and 13333 are a Taiwanese woman in her fifties and a boy not yet 10.

They returned to Taiwan from Peru on June 6 and both had submitted negative test results.

Both developed fevers on June 11 while under quarantine and health authorities wer alerted 3 days later; they were tested on the same day and the infections were confirmed today.

As of June 15, 13,241 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,158 imported cases, 12,030 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 92 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 460 people have died.