Taiwan reports 167 local, 3 imported cases and 18 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 167 new local infections, 3 imported cases and 18 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 13,409.

The new cases reported today include 85 men and 82 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 1 and June 15.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 65 cases, Taipei City reported 50 cases, and Miaoli County reported 21 cases.

Also, Taoyuan City reported 14 cases, Hualien County listed 8 cases, Hsinchu County reported 5 cases, and Kaohsiung City and Taichung City both reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 18 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 9 men and 9 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 30 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 7 and June 10.

They tested positive between May 15 and June 11, and their deaths were reported between June 6 and June 14.

In addition, three imported cases from the Philippines were also reported today.

Cases 13371 and 13372 are from the Philippines and in their twenties; they arrived in Taiwan on May 13 and May 5 for work purposes.

Both had submitted negative test results and tested negative when their quarantine period ended in Taiwan.

They were part of the same ship crew and were asymptomatic when they were in Taiwan.

As they prepared to leave on June 14, they acquired self-paid tests and the infections were confirmed today.

So far, 19 possible contacts have been listed by the CECC and all are under self-health management

On the other hand, case 13501 is a Taiwanese man in his who recently returned from the Philippines on May 24.

He submitted negative test results but developed a cough and fever on June 9 after his quarantine period ended.

After seeking medical help, he was asked to return home and practice self-health management; as his symptoms didn’t subside, he was tested again on June 15 and the infection was confirmed today.

Two possible contacts have since been tracked down by the CECC and both are under quarantine.

As of June 16, 13,409 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,161 imported cases, 12,195 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 94 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 478 people have died.