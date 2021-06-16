Prague mayor expresses support for Taiwan on COVID-19 situation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Prague Mayor of the Czech Republic, Zdeněk Hřib (賀瑞普), offered Taiwan support on Tuesday by urging the prime minister, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic to send vaccines to Taiwan.

Since vaccines are essential in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Zdeněk Hřib said he is shocked that Taiwan’s vaccine situation has become politicized, as it is stopping Taiwan from obtaining vaccines.

He stressed that Prague fully supports Taiwan, as Taiwan had helped them during their worst COVID-19 periods.

Zdeněk Hřib also posted a video on his Twitter, offering his condolences regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan and describing similar situations that have happened in the Czech Republic.

He also encouraged Taiwanese people to remain strong and reassured them that everything will get better.