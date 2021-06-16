Taiwan sees rise in people taking unpaid leave amid pandemic

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) reported on Wednesday that 625 households and 6,383 people have taken unpaid leaves since the beginning of the Level 3 epidemic warning in Taiwan.

This is an increase from last week by 158 households and 1,318 people, according to the MOL which revealed that the industries most affected are the accommodation and catering industries.

Director of Working Conditions and Employment Equality (勞動條件及就業平等司長) Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) under the Ministry of Labor, revealed that a lot of the catering industry’s business was affected due to the banning of eating in restaurants and even the suspension of classes. The food wholesale industry has also been affected by the epidemic.

Huang also pointed out that this wave of unpaid leave sees people generally taking four days off in a month. This is different compared to the transportation industry that was impacted earlier, which sees most taking nine to twelve days off per month.

Statistically, New Taipei City, which was hit by the epidemic the hardest, has 148 households and 1,419 people taking unpaid leave. This was an increase from the previous week by 63 households and 480 people, the MOL reported.

In addition, Taipei City currently has 97 households and 859 people, which was a slight increase of 3 households and 30 people from last week. Taoyuan City has 70 households and 1,559 people, which saw an increase from last week by 17 households and 64 people.

However, in Taichung City and Tainan City, the number of workers taking unpaid leave has increased significantly by around 200 people, reaching 358 and 482 people, respectively.

The MOL also reported that there are more and more people taking unpaid leave in other industries, like the retail industry, transportation industry, service industry, manufacturing industry, information electronics industry.

Medical care workers are also taking unpaid leave, with the decrease in the number of visits from patients, the MOL reported.