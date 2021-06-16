Foreigners concerned about finding work in Taiwan amid epidemic

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Finding work in Taiwan is now harder than ever, amid the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the extension of the Level 3 epidemic warning.

This concerned many, as the restriction on dining and all indoor gatherings, make it more difficult to find jobs.

However, it is not impossible. Despite the recent increase in workers taking unpaid leave, one expat in Taiwan revealed that some of their family members had gotten jobs at a gas station and restaurant.

They also pointed out that teaching English online would also be an option for foreigners looking for work.

Another jumped in to suggest working as a delivery worker, at Foodpanda or Uber Eats, as there is currently a surge in demand for delivery services.

Another major concern some showed was for the foreigners that do not have citizenship, an Alien Resident Card (ARC, 外僑居留證), or a work permit.

One expat recommended applying for a Taiwan Area Resident Certificate (TARC, 台灣地區居留證) as soon as possible, in order to get a work permit. You would then not need to worry about waiting for an ARC or citizenship when finding work.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) had also previously announced that more information about obtaining work visas would be shared this Friday.