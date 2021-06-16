「尿褲子」成最新時尚？美國奇葩商店推出超狂設計 | U.S. company shows quirky fashion taste with release of ‘wet look, dry feel’ jeans

【看CP學英文】美國牛仔褲品牌Wet Pants Denim 最近推出一系列讓人看起來像是不小心尿褲子的牛仔褲，而此奇葩的商品還標榜「濕濕的外觀，乾乾的感覺。」

American company “Wet Pants Denim,” recently launched a range of jeans that make it look like you wet yourself while promising a “wet look, dry feel.”

該公司在他們的網站上聲稱，「明星、網紅和普通人都在假裝失禁，就是為了跟上漏尿穿衣風格。」網站上更附上了小賈斯汀 (Justin Bieber) 和連恩·尼遜 (Liam Neeson) 等名人穿著有濕漬褲子的照片。

The company claim, on their website, that “Celebrities, influencers, and everyday individuals alike are feigning incontinence in search of the ‘wet pants’ look”, which is accompanied by pictures of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Liam Neeson wearing pants with a wet stain.

該公司更表示，「Wet Pants Denim提供相同的款式，且不會感到不舒服。」

The company goes on to say, “Here at Wet Pants Denim, we’re delivering an identical style without the need to feel uncomfortable.”

這條牛仔褲一共有三種款式，顏色包括藍色、灰色和白色，每條售價約新台幣2,073 元。但客戶也可以選擇自行寄出牛仔褲進行訂製。這個服務比較便宜，只需要新台幣829元左右。

The jeans come in three different styles and cost around NT$2,073 each. The colors available include blue, gray, and white, but customers also have the option of sending in their own jeans for customization. This service is cheaper, with a price of around NT$829.

儘管公司每條牛仔褲都是自行採購和進行手工染色，他們還是承諾會在三到五個工作日內交付獨一無二的牛仔褲。不過，此牛仔褲僅在美國有販售，目前不接受國際訂單。

Even though the company self-procures each pair to hand-dye, they promise that the one-of-a-kind jeans would be delivered in three to five business days. However, the jeans are only available in the United States, as international orders aren’t accepted.