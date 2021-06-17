影／傳統廣告如何數位化？老手刻出上千字傳承後代 | Preserving the culture of sign board carvings

【看CP學英文】雕刻廣告招牌的工藝可以被追溯到中國古代，而早年大部分的手刻招牌會在中國寺廟、學校和私人住宅等地所見。

The craft of carving ad sign boards goes back to ancient China, where they were traditionally used in Chinese temples, schools, private homes, and more.

手刻招牌從無到有需要高度熟練的工匠之手，而且需要多年的經驗和訓練才能培養出精湛的技術。

Making signboards from scratch requires the hands of highly skilled craftsmen, and it takes years of practice to perfect the skill.

這些招牌被認為能帶來好運和財富，也就是為什麼今天我們依舊能在許多地方，包括餐廳、商店和大眾交通運輸上看見它們。

Signboards are believed to bring good luck and fortune, which is why they can still be found today in many places, including restaurants, stores, and buses.

Lee Wai是一位84歲的手刻招牌工匠，而他從20歲時就開始專精於製作招牌。

Lee Wai, an 84-year-old craftsman, has been making signboards since he was 20 years old.

「我以前會一個字一個字以手刻出，但我現在視力太差了，所以經常出錯。」

“I used to cut the characters by hand, but now my eyesight is very poor, so I tend to get it wrong,” he said.

製作這些招牌有兩個方法。傳統的作法為親手雕刻每個字體，而今日多數的招牌製作利用雷射偵測每個字的輪廓。

There are two ways to make signboards. The traditional way includes manually carving wooden boards into characters, while the modern method utilizes lasers to detect the outline of each character.

此外，工匠們近幾年來也試圖將製作招牌的過程數位化。李健明就是將好友Li Han的書法數位化後上傳至電腦中以讓他可以作更多設計和調整。

In addition, craftsmen have also found ways to digitize the process. For instance, Lee Kin Ming (李健明) was able to digitize his friend, Li Han’s calligraphy writing, allowing him to make designs and adjustments on a computer.

李健明表示，「在他 (Li Han) 去世前，他在家寫了上千個不同的字體然後以大尼龍袋將它們扛到工作室。」

他補充道，「我認為數位化在香港這個步調如此迅速的地方是必要的」。

“Before he (Li Han) passed away, he wrote thousands of different characters at home, and brought them to me in a big nylon bag,” he said, “I think digitalization is a must to match Hong Kong’s rapid pace.”

如今，廣告招牌製作已被重新定義，而這些傳統的手工藝也不自覺地保存住一個獨特的文化。

Today, signboard making has achieved new meaning. These traditional crafts are also unconsciously preserving their culture.