屏東機車上驚見超高級食材　網友一看大讚：當地的豪邁 | Pingtung couple carrying bluefin tuna slice on scooter goes viral

【看CP學英文】台灣疫情不斷升溫，屏東黑鮪魚要價也隨之爆跌，鮪魚觀光季也因此取消，而海鮮餐廳也受嚴重虧損。

The price of Pingtung (屏東) bluefin tunas has plummeted this year amid the pandemic. Bluefin tuna sightseeing tours have also been canceled, and many seafood restaurants have suffered great losses since the beginning of the semi-lockdown.

雖然黑鮪魚對觀光客來說為一項佳肴，屏東當地居民卻能輕而易舉的前往市場購買。

Although bluefin tuna may be considered a delicacy for tourists, Pingtung locals can easily buy some from traditional markets.

近期，一名網友於臉書「路上觀察學院」社團分享一張照片；其中可見當地居民坐著機車，手上豪邁的掛著一條巨大的黑鮪魚，看起來正準備回家煮一頓好料。

A photo posted on Sunday in a Facebook group (路上觀察學院) showed two Pingtung locals on a motorcycle, one of them carrying a large slice of bluefin tuna in a plastic bag.

而網友也在照片下方表示「回家路上隨便拿一塊黑鮪魚上腹肉，就是東港人豪邁的日常。」

The photo, captioned “bought a slice of bluefin tuna on the way home; this is the norm for Pingtung locals,” attracted a lot of attention online.

此貼文立即獲得屏東人的肯定。許多人表示黑鮪魚就是當地的驕傲，也有人分享天天以黑鮪魚為食材的料理如何烹飪，更有一位網友誇張的表示在屏東連菜價都比黑鮪魚貴。

Many Pingtung locals commented on the post agreeing with the original statement. Some explained that bluefin tuna is the pride and a traditional treat for Pingtung locals, while others shared their own daily experiences with cooking and storing seafood. One social media user even said that in Pingtung, vegetables are more expensive than tuna.

這則留言也讓許多人不禁好奇地問道屏東當地的黑鮪魚確切要價到底為多少，引來當地人回應表示一條黑鮪魚通常為新台幣2,500到8,000之間。

Other social media users were very curious about the price of bluefin tuna in Pingtung. A local said that the price of one slice can range from NT$2,500 to NT$8,000.

貼文引發了熱烈討論，讓網友開始探討其他縣市是否也有像屏東黑鮪魚一樣有趣的日常畫面。

The post also aroused a couple of heated discussions as internet users compared the norm for locals in Pingtung to other counties.

例如，一名來自花蓮的網友就表示當地人都直接將西瓜切開以湯匙挖，根本不需切片；還有北投的的居民開玩笑的稱家裡的水龍頭打開流出的不是水而是溫泉。

For example, a local from Hualien said that they eat watermelons using a spoon instead of cutting it into slices, while a local from Beitou jokingly commented that their taps are filled with water from the hot springs.