Hispanic group sues Santa Fe mayor over destroyed obelisk

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Hispanic fraternal order is suing the mayor of Santa Fe over damage to a historical monument by activists last year and the city’s proposal to permanently remove it.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court, the Union Protectíva de Santa Fé argues the 152-year-old stone obelisk is a legally protected historical site under state law and that its removal dishonors Hispanic veterans.

A group of around 40 mostly white activists tore down the stone obelisk last year after other statues and monuments across the U.S. were toppled over concerns about racism.

In Santa Fe, inscriptions at the base of the monument honored Union soldiers who died fighting Indigenous tribes and Confederate soldiers. One inscription that described Indigenous people as “savage” was chiseled out in 1974 and never repaired.

The lawsuit asks a judge to prevent the city from spending any time or money on modifications to the historic downtown park until the stone obelisk is restored.

That would hobble Mayor Alan Webber’s plans to have the monument permanently removed and replaced with a more culturally inclusive one. A proposal for a commission to take on that task is being considered by the city council next month, with an estimated budget of $265,000.

