Pingtung aquarium offers relaxing and educational livestreams

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Since the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium (國立海洋生物博物館) in Pingtung (屏東) will be closed until June 28 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the museum has been hosting live streams on their Facebook page.

The live streams take place every Wednesday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m., with two programs that allow fans to learn about marine life and explore the museum from home. These live streams can serve as forms of entertainment, relaxation, or learning.

The first program is called Ocean Academy (海洋小學堂), which takes place on Sundays, allowing viewers to observe ocean life and learn about the eating habits of marine life.

The second program is called Ocean Reception Room (海洋會客室), which takes place on Wednesdays, where staff at the museum teach a variety of ocean-related topics and share their experiences working with different animals.

The live streams also include question and answer functions, allowing viewers to interact with staff at the museum.

Covering different topics each week, fans can learn about all types of marine animals and organisms. Viewers can also follow along on tours around the museum, including looking at baby sharks and feeding stingrays.

Although the museum has been closed, staff members still go to the facility each day to take care of the marine life there.