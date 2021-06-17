Taiwan reports 175 local cases and 19 deaths, tally at 13,584

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 175 new local infections and 19 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 13,584.

The new cases reported today include 100 men and 75 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 3 and June 16.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 87 cases, Taipei City reported 34 cases, and Miaoli County reported 31 cases.

Also, Hsinchu County reported 10 cases, Taoyuan City reported 7, while Hualien County, Keelung City, and Taichung City all reported 2 cases each.

Meanwhile, 19 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 11 men and 8 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 40 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 8 and June 12.

They tested positive between May 15 and June 14, and their deaths were reported between June 8 and June 15.

As of press time, 13,584 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,161 imported cases, 12,370 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 94 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 497 people have died.