Terry Gou confirms continuous progress on BNT vaccine acquisition

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) confirmed on Wednesday that the plan to import the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is still in progress.

He also pointed out on his Facebook page that unless the facts have been confirmed by himself or the Yongling Foundation (永齡基金會), they are only speculation.

Gou went on to thank Director Zhou (周署長) of the Disease Control Department in the Ministry of Health and Welfare (衛福部疾管署) and his colleagues for meeting him during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday to discuss the plans to import the vaccines.

He also thanked Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for personally calling on Sunday to promise his support for Gou’s plans.