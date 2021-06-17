英國警察海上巡邏吃冰淇淋　雙載超萌畫面讓網友全融化 | G7 summit police officers steal the show with ice cream photos

【看CP學英文】今年的G7高峰會於6月11日在康瓦爾舉行，來自美國、法國、德國、英國、加拿大、日本和義大利的領導者齊聚一堂，研擬應對COVID-19疫情和氣候變遷議題的方針。

The G7 summit that began on June 11 in Cornwall saw leaders from the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Italy gathered to discuss possible approaches in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change issues.

基於此聚會，當地的警方必須更嚴格的執行任務，確保四周的安全。

Due to this event, the police force in the area has been under stricter and more regimented arrangements.

警察不僅確保所有參與者的安全還意外的赢得了許多人的心，其中當地居民更是對於今年巡邏警察在工作中的友好和平易近人態度表示讚賞。

The police not only played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of all participants in the event this year but also won the hearts of many with residents applauding them for their friendly and approachable attitudes while on the job.

近期，兩名特種槍械司令部擔任水警在海上進行巡邏時，意外被網友捕捉到開心的吃著冰淇淋，成為G7高峰會期間的趣味焦點。

In fact, recently, photos showing two Counter Terrorist Specialist Firearms Officers (CTSFO) eating ice cream while on maritime patrol provided many with a lighter perspective on the G7 summit.

這兩張照片原先由康瓦爾警察推特上PO出，吸引了一位日本網友Makimo的注意，將其轉發。

The photos which were first attached in a tweet posted by the DCP Project Servator caught the attention of the Japanese social media user “makimo.”

Makimo在照片下方標註，「這次G7高峰會探討嚴肅的議題，但下面這兩張是這期間被捕捉到最讚的照片。」

He subsequently retweeted the photos alongside the caption, “The G7 summit was a serious event, but these are the best photos from it.”

他的貼文馬上在網路上引起熱議，在短短的時間內獲得超過14萬個讚。

The post immediately went viral on Twitter and received more than 140,000 likes as of Thursday morning.

而分享的照片中，只見一名員警小心翼翼的拿著兩隻霜淇淋，他的同事也伸出援手將他慢慢浮上水上巡邏車。

One photo showed an officer holding two ice cream cones, while his partner can be seen carefully helping him onto the watercraft.

在另一張照片中，兩位警察一邊巡邏一邊開心的享用霜淇淋，畫面相當逗趣。

In another photo, the two officers are shown happily eating their ice cream cones while patrolling on the sea.

網友也紛紛在貼文下方表示警員看起來非常可愛，並指出單純從畫面上來看，感覺是個很完美的約會行程。

Many social media users commented on the post saying the officers looked really cute and claimed it looked like a perfect date idea.

也有人表示兩張照片看起來非常溫馨，看了也讓他們非常開心。

Others also said that the pictures were very heartwarming and made them feel happy.