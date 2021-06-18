台灣店家DIY腳踩消毒器　網友大讚：高手在民間 | Taiwanese store praised for creating foot-activated alcohol dispenser amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】台灣三級警戒延長讓許多人開始慢慢適應了防疫新常態，出門都會配戴口罩和護目鏡，而店家也跟進，近日幾乎所有商店都會備有消毒器供客人入店使用。

With the extension of the Level 3 warning, people have become extremely well-equipped to go outside as they wear masks and goggles and almost all stores provide sanitation alcohol for customers to use.

然而，有些消毒器仍需要民眾自己動手按下壓頭才能消毒雙手，因此近期某家商店突發奇想，發明了一個DIY消毒器，客人只需要用腳踩就能消毒手部，引來網友的讚賞。

However, as some sanitizer requires customers to use press down on the bottle to disinfect their hands, a store’s creative DIY alcohol disinfection station recently attracted social media users’ attention as it required customers to use their feet to activate the device.

此貼文被分享在臉書社團「路上觀察學院」後立即被大讚非常有創意。

The post, which was shared on Facebook led many to praise the store for its ingenuity and creativity.

照片中，手部消毒器被改良使顧客只要踩著地上的踏板就可以消毒雙手。

In the picture, the hand-press alcohol spray was shown to be altered to an alcohol spray that would be activated by stepping on a pedal located on the ground.

而此機器也掛著兩個告示牌，告訴客人「酒精噴霧洗手，請用腳，輕踏一下」和「勿壓，用腳踏」。

The signs on the device read “Wash your hands with alcohol spray, but please use your feet, and step lightly,” and “Don’t press, use your feet.”

然而，也有人點出這個消毒器的小缺點，開玩笑的問道：照這個高度，小孩會不會直接洗頭？

Still, some social media users pointed out its flaws as well, with one asking, “At this height, wouldn’t kids be getting a shower?”

也有人認為壓頭的設計因為無意間被設計的很像「囧」字讓整個畫面看起來更幽默。

Others also laughed at the nozzle design, as they noticed it was very similar to the Chinese character for“embarrassed” (囧).

其他人也點出或許買一個自動酒精噴灑器會更方便。

Another pointed out that it would be easier to just buy an automatic alcohol dispenser that utilizes motion sensors.

同時也有人跳出來為DIY腳踩酒精噴灑器講話，表示有的時候自動噴灑器也會感應不良，這樣腳踏的方式反而可以幫忙省時。

Many came to the DIY alcohol spray’s defense, however, by revealing that, “Sometimes the automatic ones don’t respond, and you have to wait a long time.”