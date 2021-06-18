Taiwan Presidential Office accepts Terry Gou’s meeting proposal on vaccine talks

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Friday that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is willing to meet and talk with Terry Gou (郭台銘) and added that they will make follow-up arrangements.

This was in response to the Foxconn Founder’s earlier statement this morning hoping to meet the President in person to discuss his proposal on purchasing vaccines for Taiwan.

Gou who is planning to donate 5 million doses of German-manufactured Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 (BNT) vaccines had already provided the application documents to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署) previously.

Chang also said that there have been many false rumors regarding Gou’s proposal in purchasing vaccines that may have led to some misunderstanding on Gou’s part.

However, the presidential office expects that Gou will not be affected by unconfirmed rumors, Chang said.

Chang added that the government’s position remains unchanged and is trying its best to promote Gou’s plan.

It is hoped that the government and the people will work together to obtain more vaccine supplies for Taiwan, so that there will be an abundance of legal, safe and effective vaccines to ensure the health and safety of the Taiwanese people, the Presidential Office said.