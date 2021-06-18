188 new infections and 21 deaths reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 187 new local infections, 1 imported case and 21 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 13,771.

The new cases reported today include 83 men and 104 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between May 29 and June 17.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 76 cases, Taipei City reported 71 cases, and Miaoli County reported 26 cases.

Also, Taoyuan City reported 6 cases, Keelung City listed 4, Taichung City reported 2, while Hualien County and Hsinchu County both reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 21 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 12 men and 9 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 6 and June 13.

They tested positive between May 19 and June 15, and their deaths were reported between June 10 and June 16.

In addition, one imported case from India was reported today.

According to the CECC, case 13801 is an Indian ship crew member in his thirties who arrived in Taiwan for work on March 5.

He boarded a ship and began working on April 3 and was asymptomatic during that time.

He returned on June 16 and acquired a self-paid test as for his departure; his infection was confirmed today.

The CECC is currently investigating any possible contacts of case 13801.

As of press time, 13,771 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,162 imported cases, 12,556 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 95 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 518 people have died.