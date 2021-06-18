影／需訓練三到五年才能上場？泉州提線木偶表演過程曝光 | Troupe members unveil hard work behind traditional Chinese marionette shows

【看CP學英文】中國傳統木偶戲可以追溯到1368年至1644年的明朝。

The traditional Chinese art of puppetry dates back to the Ming dynasty, which spanned from 1368 to 1644.

然而，木偶戲經歷了時間的考驗，時至今日提線木偶表演仍然讓人驚奇。

However, this art form withstood the test of time, and to this day marionette shows continue to amaze and excite.

提線木偶團員陳應鴻 (Chen Yinghong) 表示，「提線木偶和戲曲一樣都是有分『行旦』(男女) 的」。

“The marionette show is similar to other traditional Chinese operas, as both have female lead heroines and male characters that have a painted face,” explains troupe member Chen Yinghong (陳應鴻) .

他透露身為提線木偶戲團表演者並不容易，因為在控制木偶的動作有嚴格的規定和固定的姿勢。

He admits that being a performer for the troupe isn’t easy, as there are strict rules and fixed gestures when controlling the movements of the puppet.

陳應鴻表示，「線的多少是根據角色動作的需要；線越多，操作難度越大。」

The more complicated the movements mean the more strings performers must control.

而他點出劇團表演者控制最多的線曾經達到40幾條之多。

Chen revealed that he had operated a marionette with 40 strings once.

表演通常以閩南語演出，但因為角色肢體語言非常豐富，不至於受到語言的限制。

Performers also sing in Fukienese, as the various forms of expression allow the show to not be restricted by the language.

「每個提線木偶演員進團至少都要經過三到五年基本功的訓練，而這套基本功也是傳承一千多年的歷史。」

“Every performer needs at least three to five years of training on basic skills, and these have been passed down for a thousand years now,” Chen said.

另外，林聰鵬在12歲的時候加入劇團，負責設計和製作木偶。

Lin Congpeng (林聰鵬) joined the troupe when he was just 12 years old, designing and making puppets for the marionette show.

當他年紀還小的時候，林聰鵬回顧當年需要將刀子靠著自己的肩膀才有力氣刻出木偶頭。

When Lin was young, he struggled to carve the wood and needed to use the support of his shoulder to carve.

然而，經過多年的訓練，他也越來越有力氣，終究能夠讓他發揮手藝，創造出美麗的木偶。

However, he got stronger over time, which allowed him to develop his craft and create beautiful works of art.

多年的經驗累積讓林聰鵬體悟到製作木偶頭是最重要的一環，因為每個角色都是要根據木偶頭來定義。

After years of experience, Lin found that “Making the puppet’s head is the most important part for the show because the head will define who the characters are.”

劇團成員的辛勤工作使我們今日能夠享受古人在一千年前創造地的中國傳統藝術。

The hard work of all the troupe members thus allows us to enjoy the traditional Chinese art form their ancestors created one thousand years ago.