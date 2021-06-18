印度人推捐血活動助台防疫！談疫情下生活和心聲｜Foreigners in Taiwan during the COVID-19 outbreak: TaindianDj

台灣本土疫情爆發，全國進入三級警戒，對台灣人的日常生活及工作來說，都產生不小的影響。不過，對於中文語言能力較弱、不熟悉台灣政策和訊息取得管道之外籍朋友們，想必帶來了更多的不便。

TAIPEI (THe China Post) — The outbreak of COVID-19, along with the level 3 epidemic warning, has drastically changed the lives of people in Taiwan.

For foreigners living here, the situation has become even more complicated, especially when they are not familiar with the government’s policies and have trouble reading news in mandarin.

印度籍的Youtube網紅【TaindianDj 台印Dj】（簡寫：DJ）經常分享台印文化、在台外國人視角的影片，獲得不少迴響。來台灣已經有7年的他現在是中研院的博士研究生，疫情下對他的生活帶來哪些改變呢？

Indian Youtuber TaindianDj 台印Dj (DJ) has gained a following with his videos showcasing Indian and Taiwanese cultures, while also approaching topics regarding Taiwan from a foreigner’s perspective.

台灣本土疫情升溫後，從事資訊工程相關工作的DJ表示，他一開始也因應防疫改為居家工作，但自覺居家工作效率變差，於是後來又改回辦公室工作，其他同事則多留在家中辦公，因此符合分流防疫策略。由於得以正常上班，因此薪資收入未受影響。

He has lived in Taiwan for seven years, and is currently a PhD research scholar at Academia Sinica. The COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan has changed his way of living in various ways.

Working in the field of computer science, it wasn’t hard for DJ to carry on with his work from home; however, he found it unproductive after trying it out for awhile and thus decided to switch back to working at the office. His colleagues continued working from home, so they were able to follow the epidemic prevention measures.

儘管工作並未受太大影響，但DJ表示這樣的疫情生活仍然影響了他的身心靈。由於休閒娛樂的生活在疫情下只能先犧牲，不能聚會也不能運動健身，每天只能在辦公室和家裡往返，自然對身心有影響。DJ分享道，假日與朋友相聚相處的時光對於像他這樣離鄉背井到異國生活的人來說格外重要，因此疫情生活對心情影響挺大的。

Though his source of income was not affected since he was able to work normally, DJ admitted that the pandemic had negatively impacted him both physically and mentally as exercising and meeting up with friends was no longer possible.

DJ explained that as a foreigner, spending the holidays with friends was really important to him, but all of this was disrupted by the outbreak.

此外，許多在台外籍朋友不論藍領白領，也都曾反映疫情下較難獲得防疫訊息及資源，對相關的政府政策無法及時掌握。DJ指出，口罩等防疫物資其實全台都很好找，外國人取得也很容易，疫情下主要的不便確實是來自缺乏即時英語資訊。

Additionally, many foreigners in Taiwan from have expressed that it is harder for them to stay updated on Taiwan’s epidemic prevention information due to a lack of English news.

DJ pointed out that it’s easy to obtain masks and other supplies as a foreigner here, but it’s not as easy to access information which posed a big challenge for the foreign community.

作為非中文母語人士的DJ每天都會到幾個英語網站固定瀏覽，以了解最新的政府資訊，但儘管如此，他表示外國人掌握疫情資訊的方式仍十分受限。

As a non-native speaker, DJ checks various English news sites every day to keep up with the latest policies, but the resource is still very limited.

「據我所知，全台僅有一至兩個新聞媒體會以英語播報新聞，大多數的外籍人士都只能透過數量有限的英語文章去了解最新疫情資訊」。

“As per my knowledge there are only one or max [sic] two news agencies that are broadcasting the news in English video. Most of the foreigners are getting the information by reading the limited number of English articles, not the video”, he told The China Post during a recent e-mail interview.

他說，像是紓困方案和疫苗都是身邊外籍朋友十分關心的問題，因為他們也希望能知道自己是否符合紓困包的申領資格、或是外國人是否能施打疫苗以及如何施打。但缺乏完整詳細的資訊，可能使得部分符合資格的人錯過這類機會。

According to DJ, many of his foreigner friends are interested in learning more about the government’s vaccine rollout plans and the releif package. However, a lack of detailed information in English can cause them to miss out on such opportunities.

因此，DJ希望台灣在雙語資訊這塊能再加強，「如果未來台灣能有更多英語播報的新聞，我會十分樂見」。

Therefore, DJ hopes that Taiwan news media can improve on making bilingual information more accessible. “I’ll be more than happy to see more live broadcasting by the news agencies in English”, he said.

儘管如此，DJ仍表示十分感謝台灣的政府、指揮中心和前線醫療人員的防疫努力，以及共體時艱的台灣民眾。得知台灣近期出現缺血問題，DJ和其他在台印度人熱心發起捐血活動，從6月2日至16日的兩週內得到35人的捐贈。

Regardless, DJ has been thankful for the government’s effort in containing the virus, as well as the Taiwanese people for cooperating with the health authorities. Learning about Taiwan’s shortage in blood donations, DJ and other Indians living in Taiwan started a blood donation campaign to aid the situation.

The event was from June 2 to June 16, and 35 people donated to the cause.

他表示疫情發生後，自己與「IiT-Indians in Taiwan」臉書社團管理者Priya Lee Lalwani以及好友Felix和Sana Hashmi一起舉辦Clubhouse節目，讓大家集思廣益協助台灣度過疫情的方式，因此便萌生了捐血計畫的構想。DJ稱，由於過去台灣政府捐贈印度口罩、製氧機等物資，幫助印度不少，因此他和其他在台印度人也希望能回報台灣過去對印度的援助。

He organized this event with Priya Lee Lalwani, who is also the admin of the facebook group “IiT-Indians in Taiwan”, as well as his friends Felix and Sana Hashmi.

After Taiwan faced a surge in COVID-19 infection cases last month, they started hosting clubhouse programs where they brainstorm ways to help Taiwan during the outbreak. He explained that’s how they got the idea.

DJ added that the Taiwanese government had donated masks, oxygen generators and other supplies to India during their time of need, which is why they were motivated to do the same for Taiwan.

——————

Subscribe to【TaindianDJ 台印DJ】

Facebook page【TaindianDj 台印Dj】