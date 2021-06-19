W24 | CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】莫德納疫苗、對AZ疫苗嚴重過敏反應、中國軍機向七大工業國組織展示武力、布拉格市長對台灣的鼓勵以及幫助大家放鬆的線上直播，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Moderna vaccine shots, severe allergic reactions to the AZ jab, Chinese show of force against G-7 leaders, Prague Mayor’s kind words about Taiwan, and livestreaming videos that smooth your mind.

Here is our top five this week.

莫德納第二批7.3萬劑第三類可打 1萬劑針對邊境防疫人員 | 2nd rollout of Moderna shots for top 3 priority groups set for Friday

中央流行疫情指揮中心於週五將分配73,000劑的第二批莫德納疫苗，針對一、二、三類民眾施打。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Friday administered 73,000 Moderna doses to the top three priority vaccination groups.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210616-2594435

11老人打AZ後猝死！台大醫承認「被嚇到了」 | Eleven Taiwanese elders dead within 48 hours after vaccination

台灣於週三報出近2天內已有11位長者在施打疫苗後猝死。

Taiwan reported on Wednesday that 11 elderly people had died over a TWO-day period after receiving their vaccination shots.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210617-2597988

28架共機擾台 美國防部：破壞穩定增誤判風險 | China sends record 28 fighter jets toward Taiwan

28架共機於週二侵擾台灣西南防空識別區，以向週日發表聲明呼籲和平解決兩岸問題的七大工業國組織展示武力。

China flew a record 28 fighter jets toward Taiwan on Tuesday in a show of force against the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations issued a statement Sunday calling for a peaceful resolution of cross-Taiwan Strait issues.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210615-2591132

布拉格市長：政治力阻台獲疫苗 促捷克政府協助 | Prague mayor expresses support for Taiwan amid outbreak

布拉格市長賀瑞普於週二力挺台灣，敦促捷克政府衛生單位向台灣運送疫苗。

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (賀瑞普) offered his support to Taiwan on Tuesday, and pledged his assistance to obtain vaccines from the Czech Republic’s health authorities.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210616-2594421

三級警戒也能欣賞阿里山之美 線上直播讓你彷彿置身其中｜Enjoy Alishan beauty from the comfort of your home amid semi-lockdown

阿里山國家風景區管理處決定分享阿里山多個熱門景點直播即時影像，讓民眾在家防疫，也能感到舒適和放鬆。

The Alishan National Scenic Area Administration (ANSAA, 阿里山國家風景區管理處) has decided to share Alishan’s (阿里山) in various streaming videos aimed at bringing comfort and relaxation amid the semi-lockdown.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210616-2593646