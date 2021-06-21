United States reaffirms friendly relations with Taiwan through vaccine diplomacy

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The United States Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP Bureau, 美國國務院東亞局) issued a statement through Twitter on Sunday that reaffirmed friendly relations with Taiwan after donating 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In a Tweet posted on Sunday, the EAP wrote,“The U.S.-Taiwan relationship has always been grounded in strong ties between our peoples and this delivery supports our joint commitment to combat the pandemic.”

The U.S. government’s donation of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses has arrived in Taiwan. The U.S.-Taiwan relationship has always been grounded in strong ties between our peoples and this delivery supports our joint commitment to combat the pandemic. https://t.co/DfysA001dS pic.twitter.com/srhQ0ckO7M — EAP Bureau (@USAsiaPacific) June 20, 2021

This was following US state Department spokesperson Ned Price’s (普萊斯) announcement on Twitter last Saturday stating, “Our donation of 2.5 million vaccine dose is on the way to Taiwan, whose health partnership with the U.S. helped save lives here and around the world.”

The White House National Security Council (白宮國家安全會議) also tweeted on Sunday that “We are proud to be able to support Taiwan now in this moment of need.”

American Institute in Taiwan Director (AIT, 美國在台協會) Brent Christensen (酈英傑) and Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) leader Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) were both present to welcome the shipment that arrived in Taipei on Sunday afternoon via China Airlines’ (中華航空) cargo plane.

The U.S. Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs had also shared photos of Christensen and Chen holding a sign that said “Thank you, Taiwan-U.S. Friendship” at the airport.

Furthermore, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan’s representative in the U.S., tweeted on Sunday the photos of Taipei 101 being lit up with the words “Thank you” and “❤️ U.S.A.” to thank the U.S. for their donation.

She also wrote, “A big THANK YOU from the people of Taiwan to the U.S.A. for life-saving vaccines. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Together we are stronger in the global fight against COVID-19.”