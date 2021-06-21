Taiwan MOI suspends military recruitment till after July

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of the Interior (MOI, 中華民國內政部) announced on Monday that it will suspend the June military service physical examination, the distribution of army branches by draw and alternative services in the military.

The conscription has been extended till after July and may change according to the epidemic situation, the MOI added.

They also coordinated with the Ministry of National Defense (MND, 中華民國國防部) to suspend the enlisting of citizens for military service.

The MOI announced on Monday that these adjustments have affected 4,065 people.

As for the Chenggong Ling (成功嶺) military camp, the MOI stated that they have established socially distanced rooms and dining halls, and placed a limit of 5 people indoors and 10 people outdoors for gatherings.

In addition, if servicemen are at risk of contracting the coronavirus, medical support squadrons will monitor their health.

Regarding alternative military services, according to the MOI, the National Conscription Agency (NCA, 內政部役政署) has notified each service unit that they can make their own adjustments on breaks, service, and other related requirements according to the COVID-19 situation.

The MOI pointed out that conscription will resume after the epidemic level 3 warning ends.

Servicemen will have to wear masks, check their temperature, and monitor for possible symptoms including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, diarrhea, etc, the MOI said.

They also emphasized that they will prioritize safety measures and make necessary adjustments to the process if new developments arise.