Taiwan sees drops in confirmed cases with 75 local infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 75 new local infections and 20 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,080.

The new cases reported today include 35 men and 40 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between June 8 and June 20.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 38 cases, Taipei City reported 22 cases, and Taoyuan City reported 5 cases.

Also, Miaoli County reported 3 cases, Keelung City and Taichung City listed 2 cases, while Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County and Changhua County all reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 20 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 14 men and 6 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 13 and June 16.

They tested positive between May 16 and June 20, and their deaths were reported between June 2 and June 20.

According to the CECC, among the 12,697 cases recorded between May 11 and June 19, 7,534 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 59.3% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

As of press time, 14,080 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,165 imported cases, 12,862 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Among the confirmed cases, 569 people have died.