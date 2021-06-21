紐約公司創「不後悔」刺青　一年時效讓你看膩就換！｜Brooklyn tattoo studio guarantees inking with ‘no regrets’

【看CP學英文】疫情期間，許多人關在家裡太久容易感到無聊，有些人或許想讓生活增添一些樂趣而考慮刺青，然而，不少人害怕刺青後會後悔而讓卻步。

During quarantine, it’s easy to get bored, so many may want to spice up their life by getting tattoos. However, the worry of regretting it, later on, may deter some from making the leap.

位於紐約布魯克林的「短暫刺青店」(Ephemeral Tattoo Studio) 非常了解這些「重大」決定背後猶豫不決的原因，進而成為史上第一家「保證」顧客不後悔的刺青店。

Brooklyn-based Ephemeral Tattoo Studio understands all-too-well the hesitance behind these “big” decisions and became the first-ever tattoo parlor that “guarantees” no regrets.

此公司確保客人不後悔的秘訣在於讓刺青自然的於9個月到15個月間慢慢褪色。

To accomplish this, the studio ensures that the tattoos inked will naturally fade over 9 to 15 months.

根據「短暫刺青店」的網站所述，他們請了頂級皮膚科醫生和化學工程師經過六年多的研究設計出今日使用的醫療級、生物可分解的墨水。

According to Ephemeral Tattoo’s website, over six years of research by top dermatologists and chemical engineers went into designing the medical-grade and biodegradable ink solution they use.

該網站也表示，墨水自然分解最後會變成極小的顆粒讓人體吸收，隨後消失。

The ink breaks down naturally and disappears when the particles are small enough to be absorbed by the body, the website says.

一年後，墨水會完全消失，而顧客可以再設計他們下一個想要的圖案。因此，刺青師經常鼓勵客人大膽地展現自己的個性，設計出自己的風格圖案，好好利用這個「無須承諾」的刺青。

After a year, the ink disappears, and users can change their designs to whatever they wish. Therefore, the artists often encourage clients to express their individuality, as it’s completely “commitment-free” and judgment-free.

而他們的IG頁面上也充斥著有趣的圖案，其中可見客人在腿上刺上自己畫的幸運貓，也有另一位和他的媽媽一起在手臂上刺「偶像」一詞。

From their Instagram pages, one client can be seen getting a tattoo of a lucky cat on their leg while another and his mom got matching tattoos, with the word “icon” on their arm.

一位顧客也在網站上大讚，「工作人員真的很友善和專業」，也有人分享「整個刺青過程都感到超舒服」。

“The staff is really friendly and professional,” a client said on their website, while another added, “Felt comfortable the whole time”.

其他人也在IG頁面下方留言表示這樣的刺青真的是「最酷的體驗」。

Others also commented on their Instagram page with some praising it as “the coolest experience”.

因為去除掉一個永久性的刺青可能要耗費大量資金也會造成很多不必要的疼痛，該工作室為傳統刺青提供一個很好的替代方案。

The studio provides a good alternative for traditional tattoos, as it takes a lot of money and a lot of pain to remove a traditional tattoo that you might regret.

然而，目前「短暫刺青店」所有的紋身都是用黑色墨水完成的，所以想要五彩繽紛刺青的民眾可能需要再等一下。

However, all tattoos are currently done in black ink, so those looking for more colorful inkings may have a small wait.

毫無壓力和非常包容的環境下，這家刺青店鼓勵了許多客戶，除了已經有紋身的人以外，從來沒有刺青過的人也一同前往嘗試。

The stress-free and inclusive environment encourages many clients, including people that already have tattoos and people that have never gotten one to go try it out.