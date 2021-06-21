Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 27-July 3:

June 27: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 79. Actor Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 70. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 66. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Lost,” ″Alias”) is 55. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 52. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Junior (“Battle Creek”) is 51. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 51. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 50. Actor Christian Kane (“The Librarians”) is 49. Actor Tobey Maguire is 46. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer is 45. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 43. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 37. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 35. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 35. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 34. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 32. Actor Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 30. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 25. Singer H.E.R. is 24. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 22.

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 95. Comedian John Byner is 84. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 76. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 75. Actor Kathy Bates is 73. Actor Alice Krige is 67. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 58. Actor Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” ″The Single Guy”) is 56. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 56. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 55. Actor John Cusack is 55. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 54. Actor-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 52. Actor Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 52. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 52. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 45. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 44. Country singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 35.

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 77. Comedian Richard Lewis is 74. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 73. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 73. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 68. Singer Colin Hay of Men at Work is 68. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 66. Actor Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 60. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 59. Actor Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 58. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 57. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 57. Actor Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 54. Broadway actor Brian D’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 53. Actor Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 50. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 49. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 48. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 43. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 43. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 43. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 43. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 39. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 38. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 27.

June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 85. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 77. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 70. Actor David Garrison (“Married… with Children”) is 69. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 68. Actor David Alan Grier is 65. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 62. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 59. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 58. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 52. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 52. Actor Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” ″Boston Legal”) is 50. Actor Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 49. Actor Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” ″Mean Girls”) is 39. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 38. Country singer Cole Swindell is 38. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 37. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 33.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 87. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 76. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 70. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 70. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 70. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 70. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 65. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 65. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Homicide”) is 59. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 51. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 51. Rapper Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 47. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 46. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 36. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 29. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 23. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years A Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 18.

July 2: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 91. Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 90. Actor Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 84. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ″Seinfeld”) is 74. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 72. Actor Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” ″It’s a Living”) is 67. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 65. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 56. Actor Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 51. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 43. Singer Michelle Branch is 38. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 37. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 36. Actor Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” ″High School Musical”) is 36. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 35. Actor Margot Robbie is 31.

July 3: Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 81. Singer Judith Durham of The Seekers is 78. Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That 70s Show”) is 78. Country singer Johnny Lee is 75. Writer Dave Barry is 74. Actor Betty Buckley is 74. Actor Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 72. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 66. Talk show host Montel Williams is 65. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 63. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 61. Actor Tom Cruise is 59. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” ″Dharma and Greg”) is 59. Actor Hunter Tylo is 59. Actor Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 57. Actor Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 57. TV chef Sandra Lee is 55. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 52. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 52. Actor Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” ″Becker”) is 52. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 51. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 46. Actor Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 45. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 43. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 42. Actor Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 41. Actor Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 41. Singer Elle King is 32. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 30.