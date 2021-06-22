Kim's sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed prospects for early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying the U.S. expectations for talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

Kim Yo Jong made the comments Tuesday after U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan described as “interesting signals” Kim Jong Un’s recent statement that North Korea will be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation.

“A Korean proverb says that ‘In a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it.’ It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself,” Kim Yo Jong said, according to state media.

“The expectation, which they chose to harbor the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment,” she said.

Her statement came as the top U.S. envoy on North Korea affairs, Sung Kim, is visiting South Korea. Sung Kim said Monday he hoped to see a positive reaction from the North soon on U.S. offers for talks.

The North Korean leader in recent political speeches has threatened to bolster his nuclear deterrent and claimed that the fate of diplomacy and bilateral relations depends on whether Washington abandons what he calls hostile policies.

U.S. officials have suggested Biden would take the middle ground between Trump’s direct dealings with Kim and President Barack Obama’s policy of “strategic patience.” But some experts say the North likely must take concrete steps toward denuclearization before the Biden administration would ease any sanctions.