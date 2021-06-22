CECC prohibits mixing vaccine brands for lack of scientific evidence

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced on Tuesday that mixing vaccine brands won’t be an option.

Chen revealed that Taiwanese medical researcher and CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) had cautioned against using multiple brands of vaccine during a meeting of experts.

Therefore, the option of using multiple brands of vaccine won’t be opened to the public, as there isn’t any scientific evidence proving the merit of using multiple brands yet.

Chen had also announced that if you paid for the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine will be paid for by the government.

Furthermore, the deputy head also asked for all counties and cities to continue upholding the epidemic prevention precautions, despite having a decrease in new cases.

He suggested that local governments should prioritize tracking cases, observing the impact of the Dragon Boat Festival, and strengthening the regulations to ensure that the virus doesn’t break out again.