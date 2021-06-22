Mayor Hou claims shared responsibility in TAPMC cluster infection outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-Yi (侯友宜) emphasized on Tuesday that Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung city governments will have to work together and take equal responsibility for the cluster infection from the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corporation (TAPMC, 臺北農產運銷公司).

The recent conflict between the three city governments came about as Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) expressed his displeasure at Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) for blaming New Taipei and Keelung for the cluster infection.

In response, Hou pointed out that the three cities are all in close proximity. Therefore, they have to collaborate and communicate efficiently, including updating each other on the COVID-19 situation in order to control the spread of the coronavirus in all three cities.

Rapid screening stations have been set up in New Taipei City, specifically in Sanchong (三重) and Banqiao (板橋) to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Hou added.

Mayor Hou visited the rapid screening stations at the Banqiao market on Tuesday to inspect the situation. He also reassured the public that the TAPMC will work together with the government to contain the cluster infection.