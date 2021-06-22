Local cases remain in the double digits at 78 in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 78 new local infections, 1 imported cases and 6 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,157.

The new cases reported that day include 35 men and 43 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 14 and June 21.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 43 cases, Taipei City reported 25 cases and Nantou County reported 3 cases.

Also, Keelung City reported 2 cases, while Miaoli County, Changhua County, Taoyuan City, Taichung City and Hsinchu County all reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 6 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 3 men and 3 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 19 and June 19.

They tested positive between May 28 and June 21, and their deaths were reported between June 17 and June 21.

According to the CECC, among the 12,806 cases recorded between May 11 and June 20, 8,087 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 63.2% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, one imported case from Indonesia was reported today. Case 14257 is a Taiwanese man in his fifties who had been working in Indonesia for some time and recently returned to Taiwan on June 20.

He submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding but began experiencing a sore throat on June 21 during his quarantine period.

He was immediately hospitalized and tested and the infection was confirmed today.

As he was not in contact with anyone during his time in quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

As of press time, 14,157 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,166 imported cases, 12,938 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 100 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 575 people have died.