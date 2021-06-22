影／永春白鶴拳「以柔制剛」　這三點成傳統武術核心 | ‘White Crane Fist’ focuses on three main values in combat

【看CP學英文】武術是中國傳統文化重要的一環，而從功夫到太極，該藝術形式有許多不同的方格。

Martial arts are an important part of traditional Chinese culture, and the art form has many distinct styles, ranging from Kung Fu to Tai Chi.

鄭曉嶸年紀輕輕時就繼承了白鶴拳這一個非物質文化遺產，而這項武術也是自家中傳承數十年的傳統。

Zheng Xiaorong (鄭曉嶸) inherited the intangible cultural heritage of the ‘White Crane Fist’ from his family at a young age, which was his family’s tradition.

當他12歲時，便向舅舅學習此南方的武術。

When Zheng was 12, he learned the Southern Style Fist from his uncle.

白鶴拳講究近身短打，尤其在於「氣吸 (身法)、步行和寸勁。」

White Crane Fist involves hand to hand fights in tights (近身短打) and focuses on your breath, steps and flexibility.

鄭曉嶸表示，「因為師祖方七娘是一位女性，這項武術特別講究以小力勝大力」。

“The grandmaster was female, and we have been taught to pay attention to use the soft power to conquer the hard,” Zheng explained.

鄭曉嶸目前為永春縣特警隊一員，他指出在逮捕嫌疑人的時候，此武術經常能派上用場。

Zheng is now a policeman in the Youngchun (永春) SWAT team, that uses martial arts when arresting criminal suspects.

他發揮所長在2012年創立一個社團教導白鶴拳武術，供當地小學小朋友加入、學習。

The policeman used his expertise to set up a club in 2012 that teaches young students in local primary schools, the white crane style.

其中一堂課中，鄭曉嶸教導學生們「步伐站穩，用腰部發力，記住一定要氣息吐出來」。

In one class, he can be seen teaching them to “Stand firm, exert force with your lower back and pay attention to exhaling.”

另外，鄭曉嶸也點出現代搏擊和傳統武術有所差距。

Additionally, Zheng noticed that traditional martial arts are different than modern-day combat.

「現代搏擊是一個競技，一個直接擊倒對方（的武術）；傳統武術則比較注重健康養身和文化。」

“The latter one is a competition, aiming to knock out rivals,” he pointed out, “but the traditional one is more focused on health and cultural aspects.”