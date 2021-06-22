星國捷運上驚現意外乘客　差勁衛生習慣遭網友撻伐 | Singapore’s MRT welcomes an unexpected commuter

【看CP學英文】你永遠無法確定會在捷運上遇到誰。

You never know who you might meet on the MRT.

這句話在新加坡的大眾運輸工具上更是適用；近期，一隻鴿子被當地居民目睹在顯然沒有付費的情況下偷偷搭便車。

This is especially the case in Singapore, where a pigeon was recently spotted making an unexpected appearance on the MRT train.

網友於臉書社團Roads.sg分享的影片中可見一隻鴿子豪邁的坐在捷運的座位上，然而原先乾淨的車廂椅子完全被牠的糞便所覆蓋。

A video posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page showed the pigeon sitting on one of the seats, surrounded by its poop.

影片貼出後網友也開玩笑的表示鴿子的糞便可以更加確保大家保持適當的社交距離，但也有人擔心鴿子的糞便是否會讓其他乘客暴露在更多疾病的危險中。

Social media users noticed the poop’s effectiveness in ensuring social distancing between commuters, but many also expressed their concern for the potential diseases that are carried by pigeons and their droppings.

一位網友表示「吸入含有被鳥大便污染的灰塵或水滴可能導致多種疾病，包括一種叫做鸚鵡熱的流感疾病。」

“Breathing dust or water droplets containing contaminated bird droppings can lead to several diseases, including a flu-like illness called psittacosis,” someone commented.

他繼續寫道，「沙門氏菌—一種可能引起腹瀉的細菌感染也可能存在一些鳥糞便中」。

“Salmonella – a bacterial infection that can cause diarrhea – may also be present in some bird droppings,” they continued.

另一位網友也擔心的表示「哇…小心…禽流感散播中….」。

“Wah..careful..Bird Flu on d Loose,” another said.

幸好對大多數人而言，鴿子糞便引起的疾病風險不高，然而免疫力較差的人可能較容易受感染。

Fortunately for most people, the health risk is low for the diseases pigeon droppings cause. Pigeons are also not likely to be carriers of the bird flu. However, people that have a compromised immune system may be more susceptible to the diseases.

儘管如此，在野外接觸到禽類或其糞便的民眾都該將雙手洗淨，尤其是當天不幸遇到這隻叛逆的鴿子的人。

Nevertheless, everyone is advised to wash their hands after coming in to contact with pigeons or their droppings, especially after meeting one on the MRT.