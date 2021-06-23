單身女雨中浮誇呼喊沒男友　網友笑翻：知道原因了！| Viral video of Taiwanese crying in rain embodies pain of single people

By Tyler Liu, translated by Vivian Hsiao,The China Post, Taiwan |
A Taiwanese girl went viral online for her dramatic performance in the pouring rain questioning why she doesn't have a boyfriend. (Screengrab from 重機車友 ❘ 各區路況、天氣回報中心/Facebook)

【看CP學英文】隨著台灣三級警戒的延長，單身男女出門交友的機會大受影響。

With people stuck at home during the Level 3 epidemic warning, single people are less able to go out and meet others.

近期，一則臉書貼文突然爆紅，影片中一位女網友趁著北區大雨時在雨中犀利的大喊「為什麼我單身」，隨後浮誇的倒地。

In a recent Facebook post about the heavy rain in the northern part of Taiwan, a social media user attached a funny video of a girl collapsing on the floor in the pouring rain, screaming, “WHY AM I SINGLE?”

她繼續哭喊，「誰沒有女友的」並點出自己會「掃地也會拖地，還會摺衣服、煮飯」但不知為何還是單身？

“Who doesn’t’ have a girlfriend?” she screamed, adding “I can sweep, mop, do laundry, and cook, so why am I still single?”

淒涼的畫面伴隨哀傷的配樂和大雨，就連拍攝的朋友也不禁笑出聲音。短短49秒的影片馬上在臉書社團「重機車友❘各區路況、天氣回報中心」爆紅，也逗樂了許多網友。

The scene, combined with sad background music and the heavy rain, made the videographer laugh out loud. The short, 49-seconds video went viral in a popular Facebook group (重機車友❘各區路況、天氣回報中心) and amused a lot of social media users.

She later “collapsed” to the floor in defeat after listing out her attributes. (Screengrab from 重機車友 ❘ 各區路況、天氣回報中心/Facebook)

有人表示，「如果三級警戒就這樣，那四級會出現什麼狀況」？另一位表示，此演出是「來自靈魂深處的吶喊」。

“If this is what happens at level 3, what will happen at level 4?” one user joked. “Cry from the depths of your soul,” another commented.

也有人開玩笑的建議或許她表現的「正常一點」可能會吸引更多人。同時網友也暗諷她浮誇的演出表示「我找到單身的原因」。

“If you act more normally, you might attract more people,” a user said, while another joked, “Yep, we’ve found the reason why you’re single.”

半封城的狀態下結交新朋友的確不容易，大家應多透過其他管道娛樂自己，以免悶壞了。

During the semi-lockdown, it’s not easy to find new people, so we must find different ways to meet others and also keep ourselves occupied.