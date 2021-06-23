單身女雨中浮誇呼喊沒男友　網友笑翻：知道原因了！| Viral video of Taiwanese crying in rain embodies pain of single people

【看CP學英文】隨著台灣三級警戒的延長，單身男女出門交友的機會大受影響。

With people stuck at home during the Level 3 epidemic warning, single people are less able to go out and meet others.

近期，一則臉書貼文突然爆紅，影片中一位女網友趁著北區大雨時在雨中犀利的大喊「為什麼我單身」，隨後浮誇的倒地。

In a recent Facebook post about the heavy rain in the northern part of Taiwan, a social media user attached a funny video of a girl collapsing on the floor in the pouring rain, screaming, “WHY AM I SINGLE?”

她繼續哭喊，「誰沒有女友的」並點出自己會「掃地也會拖地，還會摺衣服、煮飯」但不知為何還是單身？

“Who doesn’t’ have a girlfriend?” she screamed, adding “I can sweep, mop, do laundry, and cook, so why am I still single?”

淒涼的畫面伴隨哀傷的配樂和大雨，就連拍攝的朋友也不禁笑出聲音。短短49秒的影片馬上在臉書社團「重機車友❘各區路況、天氣回報中心」爆紅，也逗樂了許多網友。

The scene, combined with sad background music and the heavy rain, made the videographer laugh out loud. The short, 49-seconds video went viral in a popular Facebook group (重機車友❘各區路況、天氣回報中心) and amused a lot of social media users.

有人表示，「如果三級警戒就這樣，那四級會出現什麼狀況」？另一位表示，此演出是「來自靈魂深處的吶喊」。

“If this is what happens at level 3, what will happen at level 4?” one user joked. “Cry from the depths of your soul,” another commented.

也有人開玩笑的建議或許她表現的「正常一點」可能會吸引更多人。同時網友也暗諷她浮誇的演出表示「我找到單身的原因」。

“If you act more normally, you might attract more people,” a user said, while another joked, “Yep, we’ve found the reason why you’re single.”

半封城的狀態下結交新朋友的確不容易，大家應多透過其他管道娛樂自己，以免悶壞了。

During the semi-lockdown, it’s not easy to find new people, so we must find different ways to meet others and also keep ourselves occupied.