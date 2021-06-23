Christine Sinclair leads Canadian team for the Olympics

Christine Sinclair, who holds the all-time record for international goals among both men and women, leads Canada’s roster for the Olympics.

Coach Bev Priestman named her 18-player squad for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The Canadian women are making their fourth straight Olympic appearance and have won back-to-back bronze medals.

As captain of the Canadian team, Sinclair is making her fourth Olympic appearance. She has appeared in 15 overall Olympic matches, scoring 11 goals.

At the 2016 Brazil Games, Sinclair scored the game winner in a 2-1 victory over Brazil for the bronze.

“The Olympic Games have played an important part in the history of Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team, and I am looking forward to do whatever I can to help take this team back to the podium and make history again,” she said in a statement. “Our team is in good spot, we are excited, we are hungry, and we are ready to go.”

Sinclair, 38, has 186 goals in 299 appearances with the national team. Her club team is the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Included on Canada’s roster is Quinn, a midfielder who came out as transgender and nonbinary last year. Quinn is making a second Olympic appearance.

Priestman also named four alternates to the roster: Jordyn Huitema, Sophie Schmidt, Gabrielle Carle and goalkeeper Erin McLeod.

“Ultimately, what it came down to for me is that good feel of who I think can go and change the color of the medal,” Priestman said during a conference call with reporters. “And that’s the team that I got to. But as you can tell, it definitely wasn’t easy, which is a credit to all the players.”

Canada’s Olympic roster by position, with club affiliation:

CANADA ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbé (Rosengard), Kailen Sheridan (Gotham).

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Vanessa Gilles (Girondins de Bordeaux) Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur) Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain), Jayde Riviere (University of Michigan).

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (University of Texas), Quinn (Reign), Desiree Scott (Kansas City NWSL).

Forward: Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Adriana Leon (West Ham United), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (University of Florida), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Evelyne Viens (Gotham).

