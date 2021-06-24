日本寺廟每年辦綠蔥頭儀式　超萌活動影片曝光網友笑翻｜Green onion ceremony at Japanese shrine goes viral on Twitter

【看CP學英文】神社和寺廟是日本最夯的旅遊景點之一，而其獨特的儀式、故事和傳統每年都會吸引來自世界各地的遊客前往參訪。

Shrines and temples are one of the top tourist attractions in Japan. Each of them has unique rituals and stories and attracts millions of visitors from all across the world every year.

種種寺廟中，「有鹿神社」(Aruka Shrine) 的奇葩儀式可見一位祭司戴著兩米長的綠蔥頭飾。位於日本海老名市的有鹿神社已經有超過5000多年的歷史，也是整個神奈川縣最古老的神社。

The Aruka Shrine is known for a unique ceremony where a priest wears a two-meter-long green onion headgear. The temple is located in Ebina, Japan, and is over 5000 years old, making it the oldest shrine in the Kanagawa Prefecture.

據外媒報導，此項青蔥儀式靈感來自一位名為小島美和子日前所舉辦的「熊貓」儀式；而此儀式與綠蔥頭一樣，差別只在於戴上的是熊貓頭。

According to foreign media reports, the green onion ceremony was inspired by a ceremony performed by Miwako Kojima known as Panda Miyaji, where the priest would wear a panda head.

這個儀式也吸引了許多人前往有鹿神社觀摩，據報導，小島美和子的作為就是為了跳脫宗教必須非常正式又充滿規範的框架。

This ceremony attracted many visitors to the Aruka Shrine, and also challenged the idea that religion has to be formal and full of rules.

小島美和子也想為祭司打造一個類似的儀式，因祭司的諧音與綠蔥頭類似，於是決定戴上巨大的青蔥頭飾，於2017年開始此項傳統。

Kojima wanted to create a similar ceremony for the head priest, Negi-san. Since “negi” has a similar pronunciation to “onion”, Kojima came up with the idea of a tall green onion headgear known as Negi Head in 2017.

此神社的儀式也在2020年開始在推特上竄紅，許多網友也大讚這奇妙但好玩的儀式。

Videos of her ceremonies were posted online and went viral in 2020 on Twitter, and many social media users were intrigued by this unusual but fun ritual.

推特影片中可以看見，彎腰的祭司頂著頭上的大蔥頭試圖穿過一個如呼拉圈般的圓型物體，而因為頭飾超過一般人的身高，祭司非常賣力的以90度鞠躬方式將青蔥頭穿過圓圈。據報導，這是一個祈求平安和健康的儀式。

In the video, Negi-san bends forward to pass through a circle the size of a hula hoop.

The headgear is almost twice her height, so she has to bend at a 90-degree angle in order to fit the green onion through the circle. According to reports, this is a way to pray for peace and safety.

頭飾本身也是以厚紙板裹著牛皮紙和綠色及白色的蠟紙製成的。

The headgear itself is made of cardboard wrapped with imitation paper and white and green paraffin paper.

隨著青蔥頭的流行，許多其他祭司也開始製作自己的頭飾，有些將其與音樂和樂器合併打造出獨特的儀式，也有人伴隨著舞蹈吸引更多遊客。

As the Negi head grew in popularity, many priests made their own green onion headgears and performed unique rituals. Some combined the ceremony with music and instruments, while others created dances.