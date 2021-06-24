Taiwan Steel wins in dominant fashion in AFC Cup debut

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Steel, also known as Tainan City F.C., found success in their first-ever game in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup on Wednesday with an overwhelming three to zero scoreline.

Taiwan Steel had earned the right to represent Taiwan in the AFC Cup, an annual continental club competition to qualify for the AFC Champions League, after winning the 2019/20 Taiwan Football Premier League season.

In their very first game of the AFC Cup group stages, Tainan City faced off against Mongolian team Athletic 220 F.C. at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground in Hong Kong.

Taiwan Steel started strong and dominated the first half with a goal from midfielder Chen Jui-chieh (陳瑞杰) 32 minutes into the game. Athletic 220 fought hard to equalize in the second half, but in the 83rd minute Chen was able to bury the ball in the back of the net and score his second goal of the game.

Taiwan Steel further cemented their victory when Chen’s shot was deflected into the goal by Athletic 220’s Dulguun Batkhishig.

Taiwan Steel is set to play Lee Man F.C., the fourth-place team from the Hong Kong Premier League, on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground.

Lee Man had also defeated their opponents, Eastern Sports Club, on Wednesday.