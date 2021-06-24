Another 129 local infections reported in Taiwan, tally at 14,389

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 129 new local infections, 1 imported case and 6 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,389.

The new cases reported that day include 64 men and 65 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 4 and June 23.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 54 cases, Taipei City reported 35 cases, Keelung City reported 9 cases and Taoyuan City reported 7

Also, Pingtung County and Kaohsiung City both listed 6 cases each, while Miaoli County and Hsinchu County reported 5 cases; Nantou County reported 2 cases.

Meanwhile, 6 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 5 men and 1 woman. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 11 and June 4.

They tested positive between May 15 and June 5, and their deaths were reported between June 18 and June 23.

According to the CECC, among the 12,958 cases recorded between May 11 and June 22, 9,288 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 71.7% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, one imported case from Brazil was reported today; case 14386 is a Taiwanese woman in her sixties who had submitted negative test results before returning to Taiwan.

After undergoing quarantine, she was tested again and the infection was confirmed today. No possible contacts have been listed by the CECC as the woman had not been in contact with anyone during her time in quarantine.

As of press time, 14,389 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,167 imported cases, 13,169 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 102 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 605 people have died.