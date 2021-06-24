Taiwan gov’t cancels electricity price hikes for June

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Executive Yuan passed the COVID-19 Relief Package on Thursday, canceling hikes in electricity prices throughout Taiwan for the month of June.

The move will also reduce electricity prices from May to December for industrial and agricultural businesses.

The package further provides relief for self-employed workers or irregularly employed labor workers who earned less than NT$408,000 in 2019 or 2020.

These workers can receive NT$10,000 to NT$30,000 according to their insured salary.

Labor workers can also apply for NT$100,000 loans, which were originally limited to 500,000 applications.

Authorities have reportedly received 1.17 million applications, which will all be reviewed based on various criteria, the government said.