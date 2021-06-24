Two NGOs also express willingness to help Taiwan procure vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) revealed on Wednesday that two international organizations expressed their willingness to help Taiwan obtain 30 to 50 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The World Peace Prize Awarding Council (WPPAC, 世界和平評審委員會) and the World Harmony Foundation (世界和諧基金會) reportedly sent a joint letter to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over the matter, the former vice president added.

In response to media inquiries, Presidential Office spokesperson Chang Tun-han (張惇涵) responded on Thursday that President Tsai expresses her gratitude to Lu for her enthusiasm and concern for epidemic prevention.

However, in response to Lu’s Facebook post, Chang clarified that they have received relevant information, but not an official letter.

Nevertheless, due to the complexity of procuring foreign vaccines, the Presidential Office has further asked the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流疫情指揮中心) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) to understand and clarify the relevant procedures for future negotiations.