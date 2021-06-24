「最台」比薩登場嚇壞網友　直呼：連台灣人都不敢吃！ | Taiwan gourmets shocked at Pizza Hut’s newest cilantro, century egg-flavored delight

【看CP學英文】必勝客最近傳出即將推出「香菜皮蛋豬血糕比薩」，交雜台式料理讓最勇猛的台灣人都震驚。

Pizza Hut is about to release a new “cilantro, century egg pig’s blood cake pizza” (香菜皮蛋豬血糕比薩) whose chaotic combination of flavors is poised to shock even the most daring Taiwanese gourmet.

據網友所述，此比薩將結合台灣各式道地美食，而這個消息也引來熱議。

According to social media users, the new pizza will combine many well-known traditional Taiwanese street foods, and

The announcement sparked intense discussions online.

許多人表示當每道口味都那麼重的時候就不會那麼美味，也有人開玩笑的問必勝客「到底有多討厭義大利」。

Many thought that the flavors were too strong and would clash. Social media users even teased Pizza Hut, commenting “how much do you hate Italy?”

必勝客之前也已推出過眾多奇特的口味，其中包括臭豆腐、麻辣鍋、拉麵、榴槤和湯圓等。

Pizza Hut had launched many unusual pizza flavors in the past, including stinky tofu, spicy hot pot, ramen, durian, boba, and fried tangyuan.

最近也因為端午節特別推出了粽子口味的「北皇粽比薩」，如今依舊在菜單上。

Their recent Dragon Boat Festival series, which includes Zongzi flavored pizza, is still on the menu.

根據網友分享，新口味的DM上寫著此比薩內含「香菜、花生粉、豬血糕和Q彈皮蛋」。

According to the poster provided by social media users, the cilantro century egg pig’s blood cake pizza is made with four key ingredients: cilantro and peanut powder from Yunlin, braised pig’s blood cake and chewy century eggs.

網友表示這個口味對於不敢吃香菜、皮蛋、豬血糕或是對花生過敏的人都是極大的挑戰。

Some commented that this flavor is challenging people who dislike cilantro, century eggs, and pig’s blood cake, or are allergic to peanuts.

也有人點出這四種材料單看起來都好，但是被混搭在一起後胃口全沒了。

Others expressed their strong dislike over the idea of mixing those four ingredients together.

然而，還是有勇者表示自己想試試看，並稱「這個口味還是比鳳梨好」。

However, many were still willing to give the pizza a try, commenting “this new flavor is better than pineapple on pizza.”

更有人建議必勝客應該試做「辣味鴨血」或是「銀絲卷」口味。

Another suggested adding “spicy duck blood” or “silver thread buns” (銀絲卷).

網友也開玩笑的指出必勝客真的在向義大利宣戰了，留言中寫道「如果義大利攻打台灣，我一點也不會感到意外」。

Some also joked that Pizza Hut is challenging Italy with this outrageous flavor, with one questioning“Does Pizza Hut want Italy to declare war?” while another said, “If Italy attacks Taiwan, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

根據網友所述，此新口味將在六月底登場。

According to social media users, this flavor will be released at the end of June.