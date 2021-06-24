Taiwan gov’t to give NT$100K to families of COVID-19 victims

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Executive Yuan announced on Thursday that authorities will provide NT$100,000 in compensation to the families of those who have died from COVID-19.

This decision was made during the Executive Yuan’s meeting this morning in response to a call from the Legislative Yuan to assist the families of the victims in covering the costs of the funerals.

As of Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) had reported 599 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to media inquiries, Kuomintang Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that the death count was much higher than expected. Many citizens have been infected, and some of them passed away unexpectedly without receiving treatment, Lin said.

She added that these compensations are an apology from the government to the victims of COVID-19 and their families.

In a separate announcement, the Executive Yuan said that they will do their best to support Taiwanese citizens in surviving these difficult times. Authorities are reportedly planning to distribute compensations to low-income families and businesses affected by the outbreak.