超萌台灣旅遊書登募資平台　疫情下也能前往「這五點」| Taiwanese traveler provides alternative to travel with pop-up book project

【看CP學英文】全球疫情不斷延燒，出境限制和各項防疫措施導致旅行成了一項可遇不可求的事。然而，書本卻能供讀者前往世界各地，探索更多好玩的地方。

Amid the global pandemic, traveling has gotten more and more difficult with the establishment of travel restrictions. However, books are often able to provide insights on places that we have never been to.

「你好，世界」(Hello, World!)是由一位台灣旅行者You Yingxing所創的立體書，她表示希望藉由此書本介紹世界各地。You Yingxing有設計和電腦科學背景，但她一直以來都對人類文化非常感興趣。

“Hello, World!” is a project started on Kickstarter by Taiwanese traveler Yingxing You that hopes to use pop-up books to introduce new places. You comes from a design and computer science background, but she has a fascination with human culture.

根據她的募資平台頁面所述，她開始發現近期的旅遊限制規定可能導致很多小孩被剝奪出國旅行、體驗外國文化的機會；因此，她決定以立體書作為一種互動和沉浸式體驗来幫助小朋友認識新的地方。

According to her Kickstarter page, she noticed that the recent travel restrictions may cause children to not get the same opportunity to travel and experience foreign cultures, so pop-up books would serve as an interactive and immersive experience to learn about new places.

「你好，世界」系列書會以兩個小朋友利歐和莉亞來帶讀者認識不同城市的宗教、食物、生活方式，同時也會隨著兩個角色走遍各地。

The “Hello, World!” series would star two children (Leo and Lea) that introduce readers to different aspects of famous cities like religion, food, living style, and sightseeing in each book.

「你好，世界」系列的第一本書會著重在介紹台北市。「你好，台灣」透過五個不同的場景帶讀者認識台灣文化，其中包括廟口廣場、夜市、台北街頭、台式客廳和廚房。

The first prototype book on Kickstarter focuses primarily on Taipei, Taiwan. “Hello, Taiwan” introduces readers to Taiwanese culture through 5 different scenes including “Miaokou Square”, “Night Market”, “Taipei Street”, “Living room”, and “Kitchen”.

「你好，台灣」立體書預計在2021年八月開始出刊。

The “Hello, Taiwan” pop-up book is planned to go into production in August 2021.

另外，You Yingxing提供國際配送服務，而最早於2022年2月就可以開始宅配。

Moreover, You offers worldwide shipping, with shipments beginning in February 2022.