影／波蘭攝影師曝在台最愛的事　大談疫情點出這個有趣現象 | Polish photographer, Canadian YouTuber share what they love about Taiwan

【看CP學英文】台灣疫情持續延燒，在這段期間波蘭攝影師安德和加拿大YouTuber衛斯理決定坐下來分享他們認為大部分的人不會注意到的台灣優點。

In a recent video, Polish photographer Amedee and Canadian YouTuber Wes Davies sit down to talk about what they love about Taiwan that most people do not notice.

衛斯理在影片中表示，「台灣是老文化和老傳統與新的進步和科技融合在一起的地方」。

“Taiwan is this really exciting mixture of old culture and old traditions mixed with this upcoming new technology advanced nation,” Davies said in the video.

安德點出「這是個非常傳統的地方，像是人們保持千年的傳統，同時也是做生意的地方。」他特別指出像是玩具總動員卡通裡就有一幕在玩具上可明顯看到MIT的標誌。

“It is a very traditional place like people keep their tradition for thousands of years. At the same time, it’s a business place,” Amedee notices. He pointed out that in “Toy Story,” there’s a toy with the tag “Made in Taiwan.”

他們也談到非常喜歡台灣人當有新的嗜好的時候就一定會想做到100%到位，另外他們也大讚台灣好吃的水果、與其他國家的鄰近程度和台灣當地多元的文化。

Furthermore, both noted that they really like how Taiwanese people always give it their all whenever they do something. They were also very complimentary about the local fruit, the close proximity to other countries, as well as the diverse culture.

台灣對於這次疫情的應對也大受他們讚賞。

Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 was another factor that both YouTubers praised.

安德也分享到近期去傳統市場雖然看到不是每一個騎機車的人都有戴安全帽，但大家卻都會確實的戴上口罩，對於疫情的警戒心非常重，而衛斯理也信心滿滿的表示依照大家現在的努力，相信台灣的確診數很快就會降低。

Amedee explains that when he went to the traditional market, he saw that not everyone was wearing helmets. However, he noticed that everyone was taking COVID seriously by wearing a mask. “I think we’re just gonna see the cases start to tick down,” Davies added.

影片下方網友的回應也很熱烈，大部分的人表示非常感謝他們在現在這種情況下依舊讚許台灣，也很多人祝福兩位平安度過疫情難關。

The YouTube community was very complimentary about the video and the comment section was filled with positive comments thanking the YouTubers and wishing them the best.

有人大讚，謝謝這麼正面的形容台灣，在全球眼光下點出台灣最正面的形象於這個時期顯得額外重要。」

“Thank you for being so positive about Taiwan. It’s really important for country to be seen in a positive light by the rest of the world,” someone commented.

也有人表示希望疫情可以好轉，讓生活步調回到當初，也祝福大家一切平安。

“Hopefully, the epidemic will disappear, and life will go back to normal. Hope everyone is safe!” another added.

